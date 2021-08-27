Bristol City centre-back Taylor Moore has sealed a loan move to Scottish Premiership side Hearts, it has been confirmed.

A number of sides have been said keen on Bristol City’s Taylor Moore this summer, with a temporary switch rumoured in recent weeks.

Wigan Athletic, Portsmouth and Hearts have been mentioned as potential suitors, but claims of Pompey’s interest were dismissed.

Now, it has been confirmed on the Robins’ official club website that the 24-year-old has sealed a loan move away, linking up with Robbie Neilson’s Hearts side.

The Scottish Premiership side have bolstered their defensive ranks with the signing of Moore, bringing him in on a season-long loan deal.

Moore’s move gives him the chance to pick up game time away from Ashton Gate, so it will be interesting to see if he can make good on his chance at Tynecastle.

Out of favour under Pearson

So far this season, former RC Lens defender Moore has found his only action in the Carabao Cup, starting as they lost to Forest Green Rovers on penalties.

Robins boss Pearson hasn’t named the centre-back in any of their opening four Championship games, with Rob Atkinson, Nathan Baker and Tomas Kalas his go-to options at the heart of defence.

Moore will be hoping that an impressive stint in Scotland with Neilson’s Hearts side can catch Pearson’s eye as he looks to further his development away from the Championship side.