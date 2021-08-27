Nottingham Forest are eyeing up Besiktas striker Guven Yalcin as a potential transfer target, according to reports from Turkey.

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton is looking to further bolster his ranks before the end of the month.

New arrivals are expected at the City Ground in the coming days, with Forest looking to bounce back after a poor start to the new campaign.

Now, reports in Turkey have claimed Besiktas ace Guven Yalcin has emerged on their radar as the Championship side eye up attacking additions.

As per a report from the Lider Gazette, Yalcin is an option being considered by Nottingham Forest after failing in their efforts to sign Antalyaspor man Pual Mukairu.

With Yalcin now said to be on Hughton and co’s radar, it will be interesting to see if the links develop into anything more serious in the coming days.

Who is Guven Yalcin?

Yalcin, 22, is a Dusseldorf-born Turkish international striker, currently plying his trade in the Turkish Super Lig with Besiktas.

He started his career in Germany, proving to be a prolific goalscorer for Bayer Leverkusen’s youth sides. However, he left without making a senior appearance, linking up with Besiktas.

Since joining the Turkish side, he has gone on to play 69 times for the club, netting 14 goals and providing four assists in the process.

Forest’s current striker situation

Hughton’s side are without a win in their first four Championship games and have only scored three goals, with only Sheffield United netting less (1).

As it stands, Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor are the go-to options upfront, with Nuno Da Costa sidelined through injury. Another striker wouldn’t go amiss before the end of the month, so it will be interesting to see how their hunt for attacking additions pans out.