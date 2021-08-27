West Brom are in for Brighton and Hove Albion’s Jayson Molumby, according to reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

West Brom. In for Jayson Molumby at Brighton on loan. More midfield legs for the Ismael gang. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 27, 2021

West Brom are looking to bring in the midfielder on a loan deal.

Molumby, who is 21-years-old, is also believed to be on the radar of fellow Championship side Swansea City, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (22.08.21, pg, 59).

Read: Defender released by West Brom finds new club on a free transfer

Midfield reinforcements

However, the Baggies are now swooping in as they look to add more bodies to their midfield department.

The Republic of Ireland international finds himself down the pecking order with Graham Potter’s side in the Premier League and is now being given the green light to head out the exit door on loan.

Molumby spent the second-half of last term on loan in the Championship at Preston and played 16 times for the Lilywhites before heading back down south to Brighton this summer.

Read: West Brom eye Barnsley loan man from last season

Did well at Millwall

He spent the season before last with Millwall and was a key player for the London club.

Molumby rocked up at the Den as an unknown quantity in July 2019 but ended up playing 40 games in all competitions.

He has been on the books at Brighton since 2015 and has played five times for their first-team.

A new move beckons for him now and he will give Valerien Ismael’s side more competition and depth in the middle of the park if they get it over the line.