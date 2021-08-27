Sheffield United are said to be in talks with Middlesbrough over a possible transfer for attacker Oliver Burke.

Sheffield United only brought Scottish attacker Oliver Burke in last summer, snapping him up from West Brom.

However, with competition for a starting role in Slavisa Jokanovic’s frontline, it has now been claimed that talks are now taking place over a potential move for the 24-year-old.

As per Football Insider, Sheffield United are talking with Championship rivals Middlesbrough over a possible deal for Burke.

With discussions underway over a potential move for Burke, it will be interesting to see if Boro can reach an agreement for the Blades man before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

Burke’s 2020/21 campaign

Last season, the Kirkcaldy-born striker was in and out of Sheffield United’s starting 11, making 25 appearances in the Premier League (14 starts, 11 substitute appearances).

Featuring as either a winger or at centre-forward, Burke managed only two goals and one assist across all competitions in a goal-shy side.

In need of a strong season

After making an eye-catching breakthrough with Nottingham Forest, Burke hasn’t quite kicked on as he would have hoped.

Struggles with form and injury have limited his game time across spells with RB Leipzig and West Brom, also spending time out on loan with Celtic and Deportivo Alaves.

If a move to the Riverside is to go through, it would be interesting to see if Neil Warnock could get the best out of Burke.