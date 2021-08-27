Rotherham United have had enquiries from other clubs about the availability of Dan Barlaser.

Rotherham United are bracing themselves for late interest in some of their players, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

The transfer window shuts next Tuesday.

Barlaser, who is 24-years-old, is a key player for the Millers and they won’t want to lose him.

Quotes from the boss

Their boss, Paul Warne, has said: “There’s always that possibility, (that players leave). There’s always that chance with a Smudge (Michael Smith), a Ben Wiles, a Chieo Ogbene, a Wes Harding, a Dan Barlaser. We’ve had clubs enquire about Dan.



“With any player, if something does happen, it has to be right for the club.

“Sometimes you just have to give the harsh truth to the player that an offer has come in but that this isn’t the window when we’re letting them go.”



Big player

It is no surprise to see clubs taking an interest in Barlaser as he has been a key player for Rotherham over recent seasons.

He joined the Millers in 2019 on loan from Newcastle United and helped the club gain promotion to the Championship in his first year before making the move to the New York Stadium a permanent one.

Prior to his move to Yorkshire, the midfielder had played three times for Newcastle’s first-team and had also enjoyed loan spells away at Crewe Alexandra and Accrington Stanley.

He has found a home at Rotherham now but has been the subject of enquiries from elsewhere recently.