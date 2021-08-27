Portsmouth have agreed to sell right-back Callum Johnson to fellow League One side Fleetwood Town, according to reports.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley brought in Kieron Freeman to bolster his right-back options earlier this summer, while youngster Haji Mnoga is also an option in the position.

With Freeman coming in, question marks have surrounded the future of Callum Johnson, who was the starting right-back for much of last season.

However, it was decided that Cowley would be willing to offload Johnson and now, Football Insider has revealed a deal has been agreed for the former Accrington Stanley ace to move on.

It is said that Portsmouth have agreed a deal with League One rivals Fleetwood Town to offload Johnson, with Simon Grayson swooping in.

The 24-year-old is poised to spend the 2021/22 campaign on loan with the Cod Army.

A solid debut campaign at Fratton Park

After joining under Kenny Jackett’s management last summer, Johnson went on to enjoy a decent first season with Portsmouth.

Across all competitions, he managed one goal and three assists in 47 outings, continuing to hold down a spot in the side under Cowley.

However, the Pompey boss wants to play a more attack-minded right-back, with Freeman that man. As a result, Johnson has been deemed surplus to requirements, opening the door for him to move on.

Competition for spots at Highbury

Grayson has some decent options available at right-back, but bringing in Johnson is a deal that makes sense.

Darnell Johnson and Tom Clarke are both naturally centre-backs but can feature on the right-hand side, with Brad Halliday the only out-and-out right-back. Johnson’s proposed arrival will mean Johnson and Clarke can compete for a spot at centre-back, bolstering Grayson’s defensive ranks further.