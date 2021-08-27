Gillingham and Colchester United are in the race to sign Ipswich Town winger Armando Dobra, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town are poised to give the youngster the green light to leave on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Dobra, who is 20-years-old, is being allowed to head out the exit door to get more experience under his belt.

Gillingham and Colchester are keen, as are Salford City, Leyton Orient and AFC Wimbledon.

Praise from the boss

Ipswich boss, Paul Cook, has said: “He trains so hard, he wants to learn and grow as a young player. If he’s not going to be coming on as sub and he’s not going to be playing, with Sone Aluko back fit etc, then the reality is for his development he will (need to) play football.

“That will see him come back to Ipswich Town in the hope his development has seen him progress towards our first team.”

Career so far

Dobra joined Ipswich four years ago and signed his first professional contract in 2019.

He was a key player for their youth sides before he was handed his first-team debut against Luton Town in the League Cup in August 2019, a game in which he scored in.

Dobra has since made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Tractor Boys, chipping in with two goals.

What now

He has been involved with Ipswich’s first-team recently and has played three times this season. However, he is moving out on loan with the likes of Gillingham and Colchester joining the chase.