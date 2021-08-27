Accrington Stanley have completed the signing of Mitch Clark from Leicester City.

Accrington Stanley have handed a two-year contract to the defender, as announced by their official club website.

Clark, who is 22-years-old, had a trial with Championship side Blackpool over pre-season, as per a report by Leicestershire Live.

However, the Tangerines decided against pursuing a deal for him and seem to have moved on to other targets instead.

New home

This has paved the way for Accrington to swoop in and lure him to League One.

Their boss, John Coleman, has said: “Mitch has outgrown the Under-23s at Leicester, he’s someone who we’ve been monitoring for a while. I think he fits into our modus operandi, hopefully we can kick him on into his professional career.

“I’d still like to bring another two or three in before the window shuts.”

Career so far

Clark rose up through the youth ranks at Aston Villa and went on to play once for their first-team before he was loaned out to Port Vale.

Leicester then signed him on a permanent basis two years ago but ended up loaning him back to Vale Park on two occasions during his time with them.

The full-back was also a regular for the Foxes’ Under-23s but they have allowed him to leave on a permanent basis now.