Swansea City’s young striker Kyle Joseph is set to leave on loan, with reports stating Cheltenham Town are the frontrunners in the chase for his services.

Swansea City have switched manager since bringing Kyle Joseph to the Liberty Stadium, with Russell Martin replacing Steve Cooper.

So far this season, the 19-year-old talent’s chances have been limited, with his only appearances coming in the EFL Cup. He has been an unused substitute for three Championship matches and his only start came at right-wing back against Plymouth Argyle.

Now, Wales Online has reported that the former Wigan Athletic ace is closing in on a temporary move away.

After

League One side Cheltenham Town are the frontrunners in the chase for a deal, it has been reported.

Swans boss Martin is keen to secure loan moves for young talents in need of more senior experience, Joseph included. It will be interesting to see how the highly-rated youngster fares out on loan should a switch go ahead as hoped.

Joseph’s Wigan Athletic breakthrough

After proving to be a serious goalscoring threat for the Latics’ U18s, Joseph was brought into Wigan’s first-team plans last season.

He managed five goals in 20 outings for Wigan, including a stunning hat-trick in a 4-3 win over Burton Albion.

Competition for a starting spot

If a loan move to Cheltenham goes through, the Scottish prodigy will have a battle for a starting spot on his hands.

Michael Duff currently has Andy Williams, Kyle Vassell, Alfie May and George Lloyd all available as options upfront, with two strikers usually started.