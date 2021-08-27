Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison wanted to join Burton Albion on loan before Everton joined the race for his signature, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield United played the youngster in their recent Carabao Cup win over Derby County.

Jebbison, who is 18-years-old, is also on the radar of Sunderland.

However, he is believed to prefer a move to Burton over a switch to the Stadium of Light.

Read: Shrewsbury Town stance on Sunderland striker revealed

His situation remains uncertain but the Sheffield Star still suggest Slavisa Jokanovic is keen to fix up a loan move for him after his League Cup appearance this week.

Burton over Sunderland

The Star say he has met with representatives with both Sunderland and Burton over recent times but is more in favour of a move to the latter due to the influence of their manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Read: Sunderland expected to strike deal for Arsenal man

Bright talent

Jebbison joined Sheffield United’s academy in 2018 and is highly-rated by the Yorkshire side. He started his career in Canada in the ANB Futbol academy before relocating with his family to England four years ago.

The youngster has now made a handful of appearances for the Blades’ first-team but a loan move away will enable him to get more experience his belt.

Everton have been linked now but a move to League One could still be on the cards.