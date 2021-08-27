Cheltenham Town have accepted a six-figure bid for club captain and key defender Ben Tozer, according to reports.

National League side Wrexham are said to have agreed a deal for Cheltenham Town captain Ben Tozer, with Gloucestershire Live stating a bid of £200,000 has been accepted.

It emerged earlier this week that the Robins had rejected bids from Wrexhman for Tozer, with manager Michael Duff labelling their offers as derisory.

However, it seems the League One side’s price tag has been met, with a move to the Racecourse Ground on the cards.

Tozer’s departure will come as a blow to Duff and co, with the former Newcastle United defender becoming a standout player for the newly-promoted side.

Since joining Cheltenham back in 2018, the 31-year-old has gone on to play 147 times for the club, chipping in with seven goals and 14 assists.

He played a crucial role in their promotion to League One, playing every single minute of the 2020/21 League Two season before lifting the trophy at the end of the campaign.

Hunting a replacement

Cheltenham’s attention will now turn to finding a suitable replacement for Tozer.

As it stands, the Robins have Will Boyle, Charlie Raglan and Grant Horton available as options at centre-back. Sean Long has also featured in a back three, as has Lewis Freestone.

Receiving a fee for Tozer means the club have money to bring in a centre-back to fill Tozer’s big boots, so it will be interesting to see who emerges on their radar.