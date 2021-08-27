QPR defender Todd Kane is poised to leave Mark Warburton’s side, with reports stating a move to Coventry City is close.

QPR added Moses Odubajo to their defensive ranks earlier this summer, bringing him in following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday.

Earlier in the summer, Mark Warburton opened the door for Todd Kane to leave, with the former Chelsea youngster no longer in his plans.

Now, as per a report from West London Sport, Kane is poised to seal his move away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with a switch to Championship rivals Coventry City close.

With a matter of days now remaining in the summer window, it awaits to be seen if the finishing touches can be put on the deal to bring Kane’s two-year stint at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to a close.

Other links

Coventry City aren’t the only side to have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old this summer.

Reports stated Stoke City were also looking at a possible deal for Kane, but those reports were quickly dismissed. However, despite the fact the Potters aren’t keen on the right-back, it seems he is set to stay in the Championship.

Competition at Coventry

Julien Dacosta and Fankaty Dabo are also options on the right-hand side for Mark Robins, so Kane could have a battle on his hands for a starting spot.

The former started at right-wing back against, while Dabo played as a right-sided centre-back.