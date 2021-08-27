Blackpool are yet to make a fresh offer for Crewe Alexandra starlet Owen Dale.

Blackpool have made ‘no new bid’ for the Crewe Alexandra attacker, according to reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

No new bid https://t.co/MMTNumWfhb — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 26, 2021

Dale, who is 22-years-old, has been linked with a move to Bloomfield Road before the end of the transfer window.

He has had an impressive past few years at Crewe and has caught the eye of the Seasiders.

Read: Blackpool suffer blow in pursuit of Premier League midfielder

Update

However, Neil Critchley’s haven’t made a new approach for him at this current stage.

The Railwaymen have seen key players such as Harry Pickering, Perry Ng and Charlie Kirk leave the club this year and won’t want to lose Dale so close to the end of the window.

He has risen up through their academy and has established himself as one of their key players over recent seasons.

Read: Blackpool eye former Bolton Wanderers midfielder

Big player

Dale has made 109 appearances for the Cheshire side so far in his career in all competitions and has scored 15 goals, as well as a couple of loan spells away at Altrincham and Witton Albion.

The Warrington-born attacker adapted well to his first ever season in League One last term and managed 11 goals.

He may fancy his chances of a late Championship move in this transfer window and appears ready to make the step up after an impressive past couple of years.