Wycombe Wanderers have completed the signing of Lincoln City-linked striker Brandon Hanlan from Bristol Rovers.

Wycombe Wanderers have handed a three-year contract to the attacker, as announced by their official club website.

Hanlan, who is 24-years-old, was wanted by Lincoln in this transfer window, as per a report by Bristol Live.

However, their fellow League One side Wycombe have now swooped in and won the race for his signature.

Gareth’s got his man

Their boss, Gareth Ainsworth, is pleased to have got this one done: “Brandon caught our eye a few years ago playing for Colchester and we’ve followed his progress ever since. We feel he’s the right fit for our squad and how we want to play, and we’re really pleased to bring him here.”

Hanlan only joined Bristol Rovers last summer and was a hit with the Pirates last season despite their relegation to League Two.

He was a shining light in a struggling Gas side last term and managed to score nine goals in all competitions.

Joey Barton’s side have now decided to cash in on him despite him still having a year left on his contract at the Memorial Ground.

Career to date

Hanlan started his career at Charlton Athletic but didn’t quite make the grade at the Valley.

He left after loan spells away at Bromley and Colchester United and joined Gillingham on a permanent basis.

The striker scored 16 goals in 84 games for the Gills before his move to Bristol Rovers and will now be excited for a new chapter at Wycombe.