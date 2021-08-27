Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith was at Hull City’s training ground yesterday, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

It’s being done. He’s been there today. Whether they want to use the lad is up to them. https://t.co/Z8Kr2yRKhO — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 26, 2021

Sheffield United have given the green light for the youngster to head to their fellow Championship side.

Hull Live reporter Barry Cooper says he expects the deal to be completed today.

The Tigers take on AFC Bournemouth at the MKM Stadium tomorrow and will be hoping to get it done in time so he can make his debut.

Knows McCann

Smith, who is 22-years-old, is a player who Hull boss Grant McCann knows well having managed him on loan at Doncaster Rovers a couple of years ago.

The forward had an impressive loan spell in League One last term with Swindon Town and scored 10 goals in 26 games for the Robins.

Academy graduate

Smith has risen up through the academy at Sheffield United and has been a key player for their youth sides in the past.

They have also loaned him out to the likes of Barrow, Bristol Rovers and Rochdale over recent years to gain experience.

Hull need another attacker as they haven’t scored in their last three games and need a bit more firepower up top.

Smith is unproven at Championship level but has the potential to develop in the future.

He will offer McCann something different up top to what Josh Magennis and Tom Eaves do.