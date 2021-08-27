Shrewsbury Town are not reigniting their interest in Sunderland striker Will Grigg.

Shrewsbury Town reporter Lewis Cox for the Shropshire Star has said (see tweet below).

No interest in Grigg from #salop, I’m told. And I’m not sure that’s a position being prioritised at the moment. https://t.co/BIcM2ZAJ5W — Lewis Cox (@LewisCox_star) August 26, 2021

Grigg, who is 30-years-old, was close to joining the Shrews in the last January transfer window, as per the Shropshire Star at the time.

Steve Cotterill’s side eventually lost out to fellow League One side MK Dons in the end.

No fresh Shrewsbury move

There have been question marks as to whether they would reignite their interest in the Northern Ireland international this summer.

However, he is not believed to be of interest to Shrewsbury anymore and they won’t be making a late move for him in this transfer window.

Grigg has fallen out-of-favour at Sunderland and still has a year left on his contract at the Stadium of Light.

His current situation

The Black Cats forked out big money to land him from Wigan Athletic a couple of years ago but his move to the North East hasn’t worked out.

He was loaned to MK Dons for the second-half of last season and managed to score eight goals for the Buckinghamshire side in all competitions.

Grigg’s situation is hanging in the balance again now with the transfer window shutting next Tuesday.

It will be interesting to see if any clubs move for him over the coming days.