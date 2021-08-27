Barnsley could loan out a couple of forwards before the end of the transfer window.

Barnsley boss Markus Schopp has spoken to a couple of attackers about heading out on loan, as per BBC journalist Andy Giddings on Twitter (see tweet below).

#barnsleyfc MS says he’s spoken to a couple of the fwds about going out on loan but that may now depends on injury. — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) August 26, 2021

However, any potential departures will depend on injuries.

The Tykes have a few attackers on the fringes of their squad who are candidates to temporarily depart-

Read: Barnsley loan man from last season eyed by Leeds United and West Brom

George Miller

Barnsley have a decision to make as to whether to allow him to leave again.

He has been loaned out to Bradford City and Scunthorpe United so far during his time in South Yorkshire.

Miller signed for Barnsley in January 2019 from Middlesbrough but has only made nine appearances for the club in all competitions.

Victor Adeboyejo

He made the move to Oakwell in 2017 having previously spent his whole career to date on the books of Leyton Orient.

The Nigerian-born striker has bagged six goals in 65 games since his move to the Championship, as well as spending time out on loan in the EFL at Bristol Rovers and Cambridge United.

Read: Player released by Barnsley in January finds new club

Isaac Christie-Davies

He isn’t a forward but Barnsley could look to fix up a move away for the midfielder.

The ex-Liverpool man is way down the pecking order and has never made a first-team appearance. He spent time on loan with Slovakian side Dunajská Streda last term.