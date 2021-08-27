Former QPR man Sean Goss has completed a move to Motherwell, as announced by their official club website.

The Scottish Premiership side have handed a two-year contract to the midfielder.

Goss, who is 25-years-old, has been a free agent after being released by Shrewsbury Town at the end of last season and has been weighing up his options over recent months.

League One side Portsmouth had a look at him on trial over pre-season, as per a report by Hampshire Live.

New home

However, Danny Cowley’s side decided against offering him a deal which has allowed Motherwell to swoop in.

Their boss, Graham Alexander, has said: “Sean is a player I’ve been interested in for a while now, and I’m delighted to bring him in to strengthen our midfield options.

“I believe he has great untapped potential to be a top player with the ability he has, while we can help him improve the things he needs to. He also has previous experience of Scottish football and we look forward to working with him.”

Career to date

Goss started his career at Exeter City but was snapped up by Manchester United as a youngster.

He never made a first-team appearance during his time on the books at Old Trafford and left in 2017 for QPR.

Goss went on to play seven times for the Hoops and was loaned out to St Johnstone and Rangers before ending his time in London after two years.

Shrewsbury came calling and that has been his home for the last two campaigns.

The left-footed midfielder racked up 54 appearances but parted company with Steve Cotterill’s side when his contract expired at the end of June.