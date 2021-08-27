Sunderland will be looking to carry on their strong start to the season with another three points over Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side are no pushovers though and will be a tough test for the Sunderland.

Here is how Lee Johnson’s men can get the better of the Chairboys-

Defence:

Like Sunderland, Wycombe have also conceded three goals in their opening four games.

The visitors will use a five at the back system. Veteran Joe Jacobson will play a part in it and will be eager to use his experience to halt the hosts.

The Black Cats could look to start Ross Stewart for a more direct approach but it is important to vary their attacks and use the creativity of Elliot Embleton or Alex Pritchard.

Midfield:

In their 1-0 win over Lincoln City last weekend, Wycombe played a 5-3-2 formation.

However, in possession their midfield becomes packed as their wing backs move up to create a 3-5-2. This allows them the extra man in the middle of the park to break through the thirds.

It will be a real battle in the centre midfield areas tomorrow.

Former Sunderland man Josh Scowen is likely to start and the Black Cats will need to shut off his passing lanes to force him to go backwards or long.

Attack:

Everyone knows the old cliche ‘the first line of defence is the attack’ and for Ainsworth’s side this couldn’t be more true.

Their usual spearheads in attack are experienced target men Sam Vokes or Adebayo Akinfenwa and Sunderland’s defenders will need to be prepared for a huge physical battle.

From their recent encounters, Ainsworth will do all he can to slow down the game, break the hosts’ momentum and try and prevent Johnson’s preferred possession-based game.

Wycombe will want to time waste, play route one football and will put in some strong challenges. The first goal is crucial in this game and the odds heavily fall to whoever gains that lead.

This is one to watch this weekend.