Bournemouth and Swansea City are interested in St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart.

The Championship duo remain ‘interested parties’ in the Scottish centre-back, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 26.08.21, 14.43).

McCart, who is 24-years-old, is a man in-demand right now and St Johnstone could face a battle to keep hold of him before the end of the transfer window.

Hibernian are keen to sign him and are plotting a third bid for his services.

Read: Bournemouth dealt blow in pursuit of Newcastle United man

English interest

However, there is also Championship clubs keen and it will be interesting to see if Bournemouth or Swansea make a late swoop.

He was linked with League One side MK Dons earlier this summer, as per a report by the Scottish Sun, but nothing materialised there.

McCart only has a year left on his contract with Callum Davidson’s side.

Key player

McCart moved to McDiarmid Park in January 2020 and has since been an important player for the Saints.

He helped St Johnstone win the Scottish Cup and League Cup double last season.

Read: Swansea City linked with Sheffield United man

Career so far

He started out at Celtic and but only ever played once for their first-team before loan spells away at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, St Mirren and Alloa Athletic to gain experience.

McCart then left Celtic Park on a permanent basis and returned to Inverness for a couple of years before joining St Johnstone.

He is now being linked with a move away with Bournemouth and Swansea mentioned.