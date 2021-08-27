Aberdeen are closing in on a loan deal for Championship-linked Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Aberdeen are poised to see off plenty of competition to land the Premier League man.

Longstaff, who is 21-years-old, has been given the green light by Steve Bruce to head out and get some first-team experinece under his belt.

He has been linked with second tier sides Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Blackpool and Sheffield United over the past week, as per reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Newcastle. Want best cash offer towards Matty Longstaff wages. Sheff U Blackburn Blackpool Huddersfield among those interested. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 22, 2021

Read: Huddersfield Town will have to fork out a lot of money to sign Aberdeen starlet

However, the clubs above will have to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements between now and the end of the transfer window next Tuesday.

Highly-rated youngster

Longstaff has risen up through Newcastle’s academy and was handed his first-team debut in August 2019 in a League Cup tie against Leicester City.

The ex-England youth international then scored on his Premier League debut a couple of months later against Manchester United.

Scotland move beckons

He has since made 20 appearances for the North East club and has chipped in with three goals from midfield.

However, Longstaff has since seen his game time dry up over recent times and is now closing in on a switch to the Scottish Premiership.

Read: Blackpool eye former Bolton Wanderers midfielder

Thoughts?

It seemed nailed on that he would be moving to a club in the Championship but a move to Aberdeen will be a chance to show what he can do in the Scottish top flight.