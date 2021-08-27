Nottingham Forest are working on deals for a midfielder and an attacker as well at the moment.

Nottingham Forest are pursuing other targets as well as Sheffield United’s Max Lowe, as per The Athletic reporter Paul Taylor on Twitter (see tweet below).

Forest still pursuing other targets in the meantime.

Want another midfielder and a winger/forward as a priority.

But actually addressing their left-back issue would be an important step. — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) August 26, 2021

The Reds are close to bringing in former Derby County left-back Max Lowe from Sheffield United.

However, he may not be the only new face coming in at the City Ground before the transfer deadline next week.

Read: Nottingham Forest lose out as reported targets joins another Championship side

Positions identified

Chris Hughton’s side have had a tough start to the season and are looking to bolster their ranks before the end of the month.

They are keen to bring in another midfielder to add more quality into the middle of the park.

They are also after a new ‘winger/forward’ as they look to add more competition and depth in attack to help them become more of a threat going forward.

Read: Nottingham Forest new boy was on QPR’s radar

Patience

It has been a poor start to the new season for Forest but they need to be patient and have faith that they will turn it around.

They have an experienced manager in Hughton who knows what he is doing in the Championship.

The signing of James Garner last week makes the Reds a lot stronger already and with potentially another three additions coming in over the next few days, it may not be long before they start picking up the points.