QPR are keen to bring in Watford striker Andre Gray before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by West London Sport.

QPR boss would like to boost their attacking options by bringing him to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium by next Tuesday’s deadline.

West London Sport say the Hoops are poised to offload defender Todd Kane to fellow Championship side Coventry City which could free up some funds to move for Gray.

Gray, who is 30-years-old, knows the R’s boss Mark Warburton well from playing under him at Brentford.

Wanted man

Birmingham City and Middlesbrough have also recently been linked with a move for the attacker, as reported by Football Insider, so he is not short of options in the second tier.

He has spent the past four years on the books at Watford and has scored 21 goals in 126 games in all competitions for the Hornets.

However, his game time will dry up in the Premier League now.

Proven goal scorer

Gray is a proven goal scorer at Championship level and managed 20 in 52 matches for Brentford before firing 33 in 78 appearances during his two years at Burnley.

Warburton knows how to get the best out of him and wants him at QPR now to boost his early promotion hopes.

Thoughts?

He needs to leave Watford to get more game time and would be a cracking signing for the Hoops if they were able to bring him in over the coming days.