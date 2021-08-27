Sunderland are expected to secure a loan move for Arsenal defender Ryan Alebiosu in the coming days, as per a report by Football.London.

Sunderland are closing in on the addition of the young right-back.

Alebiosu, who is 19-years-old, has been in talks with the League One side over recent times.

Lee Johnson’s side will be aiming to get the deal over the line before the end of the transfer window next Tuesday.

Who is he?

The teenager has risen up through the academy at Arsenal and is highly-rated by the Premier League side.

Alebiosu is yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners but has been a regular for their youth sides over recent seasons.

He broke into their Under-18s team a few years ago before establishing himself in their Under-23s last season.

The full-back made 18 appearances in Premier League 2 last season and is now poised to head out on loan to get some first-team experience.

Busy few days ahead for Sunderland

Sunderland have had a busy transfer window having brought in the likes of Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins.

They are now in the hunt for some more additions before the transfer deadline and will be looking to get sign Alebiosu to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.