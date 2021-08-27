Middlesbrough are said to have agreed a move for French midfielder James Léa Siliki with Ligue 1 side Rennes.

News of this move came from French journalist Loic Tanzi of RMC Sport. Tanzi gave details of the deal that it would be a loan in the first instance followed by an option to buy.

Siliki first rose to prominence and started making a name for himself at PSG. After leaving there in 2011, he was at Guingamp for three years before making a 2014 move to Rennes.

He first made the breakthrough into Rennes Ligue 1 squad in 2017/18, making 32 appearances where he scored three goals and provided three assists.

Although he has fallen out of favour at Roazhon Park, Lea Siliki has managed to accrue over 80 games of top-tier, Ligue 1 experience during his time at Rennes.

One of his chief strengths is his close control with the ball at his feet. He is able to use that to move the ball around and drive past opponents. He also has a keen eye for a pass and tackles hard.

Here is a compilation of him in action as he shows off what he is capable of: