West Brom boss Valerian Ismael was a revelation last season at Barnsley. He took the Tykes from nearly relegated to the play-off pictures.

West Brom made landing him a priority and did so during the summer. He’s now repaying that faith in him as West Brom sit 2nd in the Championship table.

It is a long season ahead for the Baggies; they still have 42 games to get through. Ismael will be aware of that.

He knows that he will need all the resources at his disposal. One of those is Norwich City loanee Jordan Hugill who could be in line to feature against Peterborough this evening according to Express and Star writer Matt Maher.

Ismael talks up Hugill traits ahead of Posh test

Hugill arrived at The Hawthorns yesterday and could be in contention to play a part in West Brom’s Championship game against Peterborough United tonight.

After signing for Norwich from West Ham last August, the Middlesbrough-born striker has scored five goals in 34 appearances for the Canaries.

His arrival in the Black Country has moved Baggies boss Ismael to wax lyrically about the qualities he will bring with him.

Ismael said that Hugill was amongst the names on his wishlist when taking over the reigns at West Brom.

Talking up the striker’s qualities, Ismael says that Hugill has “a great mentality and work ethic” whilst also praising the fact “he can hold up the ball.”

The West Brom boss adds that this will give his side a further tactical dimension in attack. He also stresses the strengths he brings in his “link up game” and the fact his strength in the air will “give us more possibilities.”

Thoughts?

West Brom relied on the goals of Brazilian Matheus Pereira in the Premier League – he’s now gone on to pastures new.

A replacement threat is needed and Jordan Hugill could be that replacement.

He’s not going to be an identikit replacement for Pereira, Hugill is a different kind of attacking threat altogether.

As Valerian Ismael has pointed out, Jordan Hugill brings options to his side. West Brom are already a good side – bringing the Norwich striker in on loan will make them better.