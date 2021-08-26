Nottingham Forest deceived more than they flattered in their Championship campaign last season – finishing a disappointing 17th.

Nottingham Forest’s start this season has continued those woes. The Reds sit rooted to the bottom of the table with no points from their opening four games.

It is clear that something must be done and done quickly to arrest this decline. There is precious little time left to make big changes with the current transfer window having just five days left.

One transfer that they were looking set to complete was a move for Sparta Rotterdam’s Dutch/Moroccan midfielder, Abdou Harroui.

However, a recent update from Dutch outlet AD throws cold water on these hopes.

Forest hopes could be dashed – big development

AD’s Dennis van Bergen reports that Forest’s hopes could be dashed at the last minute.

He confirms that a €3.5million/£3million fee had been agreed between Nottingham Forest and Harroui’s club, Sparta Rotterdam.

However, van Bergen goes on to say that it is Harruoi himself who has scuppered the move.

Van Bergen writes that midfielder Harroui “still does not want to sign anywhere for the time being.” This intent would mean a move to the Championship with Forest is off.

Sparta were relying on the money from the deal with Forest to fund their own spending plans over the rest of this window.

Thoughts?

Nottingham Forest have two options open to them. They could try and convince Harroui to sign or they could move on to other plans.

That’s if they have other plans, that is. It is likely that they will have other players under consideration.

With five days left any prolonged waiting and negotiation with Sparta’s Harroui could hinder other moves they might want to make.

What Forest do not want to do is to cut any possible deal so fine that they lose out in the dying moments of the window as happened with their move for Kamil Grosicki.