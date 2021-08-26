West Brom fans didn’t have much to cheer about last season in the Premier League. It was a season that ended in relegation.

West Brom have strengthened in the post-season, their biggest move being for ex-Barnsley boss Valerian Ismael.

Ismael dipped back into the player pool at Oakwell and brought his ex-captain Alex Mowatt in on a free transfer.

There are just five days left before the current transfer window closes at 11 pm on August 31.

Per the Express and Star, Ismael was asked about whether West Brom had completed their business with a loan move for Norwich striker Jordan Hugill.

His response gives an insight into the Baggies possible thinking.

Ismael answers question over Baggies transfer window plans

Ismael was asked by the Express and Star’s Matt Maher whether the Black Country side had closed their business with Hugill’s arrival.

His response to that line of questioning sets out what West Brom’s thinking is on the topic. Ismael said, “I think at the minute we are satisfied with the last signing [of Hugill].”

However, he didn’t discount that it was a definite closing of the club’s business. Indeed, he said that any further business was dependent on one thing.

That thing was player movement or the possibility of this happening. Adding to his previous comment, the Baggies boss stated: “I think only if something happens in the outgoings, then we can do something in the incoming.”

Thoughts?

It’s a sensible move by Valerian Ismael to not discount any further arrivals at The Hawthorns. It is a long season, as he will know from his time at Barnsley.

What West Brom boss Ismael is doing is moulding his side to push for promotion, a push they’ve started well with already this season.

Five days is a long time in football and any manner of situations could present themselves between now and next Tuesday when the current window closes.

Ismael keeping his options open is a clever thing. Should players leave the Baggies then he might fancy a nibble at another of the targets that the club are no doubt monitoring.