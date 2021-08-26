Derby County narrowly avoided relegation last season in the Championship. They survived with a 3-3 draw on the last day of the season.

Derby County have shown a mixed response this season. Their results thus far see them sitting in 14th place in the table.

It is a 2021/22 campaign that is just four games old – there is plenty of time to improve their standing.

One thing that is limited by time is the current transfer window. This window of opportunity for clubs closes in a little over five day’s time.

There are likely still moves to be made and wrangling to be done before the 11 pm deadline at the end of this month.

One player who Rams’ boss Wayne Rooney was asked about was back-up goalkeeper David Marshall. Per Derbyshire Live’s Steve Nicholson, Rooney sets Derby County’s stance on the Scot.

Marshall slips down the pecking order at Pride Park – Liverpool interest

36-year-old Marshall has been at Derby since signing from Wigan Athletic in August 2020.

Since that move, the experienced stopper has made 33 appearances for the Rams, conceding 40 goals and keeping nine clean sheets.

However, despite featuring for Scotland at this summer’s EUROs, Marshall has dropped behind Kelle Roos and Ryan Allsop in the Pride Park pecking order.

According to a piece by the Daily Mail, Liverpool are seen as being interested in the veteran Derby County ‘keeper as they seek depth of their own.

Rooney comments – Derby County stance seems clear

Per Derbyshire Live’s Nicholson, Rooney’s comments when asked about the Marshall situation adds clarity to Derby’s stance.

When asked, Rooney was open in his reply saying: “That is the first I have heard of it, I haven’t heard anything on David Marshall leaving the club.”

Rooney went on to add: “We have got three very good goalkeepers at the club and obviously I have to make a decision on who plays and on who is the second goalkeeper.”

Thoughts?

Whilst some might scoff at Liverpool’s supposed interest in veteran Marshall, it doesn’t set a precedent.

The Reds signed another veteran ‘keeper in Andy Lonergan who was essentially there to add depth to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Marshall doesn’t look likely to get back into contention at Pride Park any time soon.

A move away from the club might be the best option for the Scotland international rather than a season spent warming the bench at best.