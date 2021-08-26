Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said he has no interest in letting goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski leave this summer.

Blackburn Rovers have already lost one of their standout players this summer, with star striker Adam Armstrong sealing a move to Southampton.

With only a matter of days remaining in the summer window, Tony Mowbray will be hoping no more of their key players head for the exit door.

One player who is said to have attracted interest is Thomas Kaminski, and Mowbray has made his stance regarding the Belgian shot-stopper clear.

As quoted by Lancs Live, the Rovers boss moved to heap praise on the 28-year-old, confirming that there has been interest in Kaminski but he has “no real interest” in moving him on.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He’s a great kid, a great guy and he fits in really well. I fielded a little bit of interest for Thomas and I have no real interest in letting him go.

“As I’ve said to everyone who have asked about our players, unless the numbers are right it’s not happening. He’s going away with his country again and he warrants that.

“He’s a good guy and he’s been helping our team.”

Becoming a key player

Since joining from Gent last summer, Kaminski has cemented his place in the starting 11 as Mowbray’s number one, so you can understand why he has no interest in letting him go.

The Belgian ‘keeper has become a popular figure amongst fans, keeping 10 clean sheets in 49 outings for Blackburn.

Contract situation

Kaminski only penned a two-year deal when moving to Ewood Park last summer, although there is the option for another 12 months included.

It will be interesting to see if Blackburn look to tie him down to a new deal at some point this season in an effort to fend off further interest in his services.