Bristol City defender Taylor Moore is edging closer to a loan move to Scottish Premiership side Hearts, it has been reported.

As the end of the window comes closer, links have circulated regarding a potential move for Bristol City centre-back Taylor Moore.

The 24-year-old has been mentioned as a rumoured target of League One sides Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic, while Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts have also been said keen.

While reports of Pompey’s interest were dismissed, it has now emerged that Hearts are moving closer to securing a deal for Moore.

As per a report from the Edinburgh Evening News, Hearts are edging towards a deal for the centre-back.

A proposed agreement will see Moore leave Bristol City to spend the season on loan at Tynecastle, so it awaits to be seen if the finishing touches can be put on the deal before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

Out of favour under Nigel Pearson

Moore’s last Championship came back in February, playing all 90 minutes in a 1-0 defeat to Barnsley.

Since then, the former RC Lens defender has been limited to appearances in the cup. His only outing this campaign came in a Carabao Cup clash with Forest Green Rovers, which ended in the League Two side winning on penalties.

Competition at Hearts

With Robbie Neilson mainly operating with a three-at-the-back system, centre-back reinforcements are needed.

John Souttar, Craig Halkett and Mihai Popescu are all natural centre-backs, while Alex Cochrane, who usually plays as a left-back, has appeared in the role this season.

Providing a move goes through, it will be interesting to see if Moore can break into Neilson’s starting 11 as they look to impress on their return to Scotland’s top tier.