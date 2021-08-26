Portsmouth are keeping tabs on Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez, it has been reported.

Portsmouth boss Miguel Azeez is looking to bolster his ranks with a couple more signings before the window slams shut, with a forward-thinking midfielder on his radar.

Coventry City ace Jordan Shipley has also been linked with a move to Fratton Park as Pompey eye midfield additions.

Now, it has emerged from The News that the League One side are also keeping tabs on young Arsenal ace Miguel Azeez ahead of a possible loan swoop.

It is said that Cowley and co are on red alert as Arsenal weigh up the possibility of sending Azeez out on loan before the end of the month.

It awaits to be seen if the Gunners will keep Azeez in their youth set-up to keep him under their watchful eye before blooding him into the senior side or if they send him out on a temporary basis to pick up first-team experience in the EFL.

Who is Miguel Azeez?

The 18-year-old midfielder, who is eligible for both England and Nigeria, is another top talent making his way through Arsenal’s respected youth academy.

Azeez has already made his senior debut, coming off the bench in a Europa League win over Dundalk. However, most of his game time has come for the U18s and U23s, playing a combined total of 56 times across age groups.

He has enjoyed a strong start to the Premier League 2 campaign, netting once in two games and also donning the captain’s armband in a defeat to West Ham’s U23s.

What could he bring to Pompey?

Azeez, who mainly plays as a defensive midfielder but can play further forward, is a strong dribbler and has a wide array of passes in his arsenal.

However, as a defensive midfielder, he isn’t afraid to get stuck in and break up attacks either, looking to dispossess his opponents before progressing the ball up the pitch.