Nottingham Forest are sizing up a move for EA Guingamp striker Matthias Phaeton, according to reports from France.

French news outlet Foot Mercato has revealed the Guingamp striker is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Nottingham Forest are said to have made initial contact with Phaeton over a potential move to the City Ground as they look to steal a march on French side Angers, who are also rumoured to be eyeing a move for the forward.

Forest have recruited four new players this summer, with Ethan Horvath, Philip Zinckernagel (loan), James Garner (loan) and Jordi Osei-Tutu (loan) linking up with Chris Hughton’s side.

However, as we enter the final days of the summer window, links with a move for Phaeton would hint an attacker is on his radar.

Whether or not their reported contact with the young striker materialises into anything further in the coming days, it awaits to be seen.

Who is Matthias Phaeton?

Born in France, Phaeton is a 21-year-old forward who has made his way through Guingamp’s youth side and into the first-team.

Since making his way through their youth academy, he has played 36 times for the club across all competitions, managing four goals in the process.

Phaeton can feature anywhere across the front three, operating as a striker, left-winger or right-winger in his career so far.

Gold Cup exploits

While being born in Colombes, France, Phaeton currently represents Guadaloupe’s international side, earning a call-up to this summer’s Glod Cup squad.

For Jocelyn Angolma’s side, Phaeton scored two in two qualification games to help them get to the competition before netting one in three outings in the Gold Cup, ultimately being knocked out in the group stage.