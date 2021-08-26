Middlesbrough-linked winger Mitchell van Bergen has been the topic of discussion for Heerenveen technical director Ferry de Haan, in an interview with Dutch newspaper the Leeuwarder Courant.

Middlesbrough looked to be the most likely destination for Mitchell van Bergen. There was a bid accepted, a fee agreed and advanced talks had got underway.

But Stade Reims in the French Ligue 1 looked to hijack the move with reports suggesting the winger preferred a move to Reims over Middlesbrough.

New updates have emerged, after Heerenveen techincal director de Haan’s recent comments. He confirmed that the Eredivisie side had agreed things with Middlesbrough and only then did the bid from Stade Reims come through. He also revealed that both offers are ‘almost the same’.

“That club (Stade Reims) only came into the picture after we agreed with Middlesbrough,” said de Haan.

“Of course, it often happens that several clubs are interested in a player. That is now the case with Mitchell.

“The terms of the transfer remain almost the same for us – now it’s up to the player himself.”

What is the likelihood of van Bergen choosing Middlesbrough?

Ultimately it is hard to say. Reports suggest the Dutchman would prefer a move to Ligue 1, presumably as a means of playing at the highest level he can. A move to Reims would allow him to play against some of the best players in the world, particularly the star-studded PSG team.

Middlesbrough perhaps isn’t as much of a glamourous proposition in comparison and Neil Warnock and the Boro hierarchy may have their work cut out to bring the 21-year-old to the Riverside this summer.

Where would he fit in at Middlesbrough?

Middlesbrough have a few options out wide with the likes of Duncan Watmore, Marcus Tavernier, Isaiah Jones, and Sammy Ameobi at their disposal.

However, Warnock prefers to deploy Tavernier in a central attacking midfield role, whilst Ameobi is nursing a long-term injury. Therefore, van Bergen would slot straight into the first-team picture and would likely be a key part of the squad for the current campaign and beyond.