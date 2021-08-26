Coventry City star Gustavo Hamer has admitted he holds ambitions of playing in a higher league but dismissed the possibility of leaving this summer.

Speaking with Voetbal Primeur (quotes via HITC), Coventry City’s Dutch star addressed claims of interest from the likes of Rangers and West Brom.

Both the Gers and the Baggies have been said keen on Gustavo Hamer this summer, but a move away from the Sky Blues has never materialised.

Now, the 24-year-old star has moved to rubbish the chances of a move away.

Hamer stated that there have never been any talks about a move away.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“My girlfriend said: ‘Oh nice that you are going to Rangers for four million. You could have told me!’. They all know more than I do!

“It said that I had a verbal agreement with Rangers but I’ve never spoken to them.

“There are all kinds of rumours here, dude. I spoke to supporters recently and they said that I really can’t leave and certainly not to West Bromwich Albion,” Hamer added.

“I thought: ‘What are you talking about?’. The rumours go around very fast here. A teammate also made a joke recently: ‘It’s nice that you’ve left and haven’t told the rest of the team’!”

Higher league ambitions

However, despite dismissing links with Rangers and West Brom, Hamer has admitted that he would like to test himself in a higher division in the future.

The Coventry City star said he would be interested in making a step up next season, saying:

“I do have that ambition and I also think that I can go even higher. Next season I hope to be able to make a step up. If I keep going like this, I should be able to do that too.”

Ready for the test?

Since joining from PEC Zwolle last summer, Hamer has become one of Mark Robins’ most important players at the Ricoh Arena, displaying attributes that could see him impress in a higher division.

The influential midfielder has chipped in with five goals and four assists in 48 outings across all competitions. His performances have made him a firm fan favourite among supporters and it will be hoped that he can continue to star in the 2021/22 season.