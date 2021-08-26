Huddersfield Town are said to be considering a move for Aberdeen’s midfield star Lewis Ferguson.

It emerged from The Sun at the weekend that Lewis Ferguson had emerged on Huddersfield Town’s radar, with Carlos Corberan looking at the possibility of bringing a new face into his midfield ranks.

With Lewis O’Brien continuing to attract interest from the Premier League, a new central midfielder could be needed before the end of the month.

It was reported earlier this month that Aberdeen had knocked back two bids for Ferguson as they look to hold onto the midfielder, showing that he is no stranger to fielding interest from elsewhere.

Ferguson, 22, has become a key player for the Pittodrie side since joining from Hamilton Academical in 2018.

Across all competitions, the well-rounded midfielder has gone on to play 132 times for the club, netting 24 goals and providing 23 assists.

Able to feature as a central midfielder or attacking midfielder, the Scot is said to be on Carlos Corberan’s radar, with the Terriers boss taking a liking to the Hamilton-born ace.

Amid the links with a move to the John Smith’s Stadium, here’s a look at some of his highlights: