Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has stated young star Rhys Shirley will not be leaving on loan before the end of the month.

Plymouth Argyle’s young striker Rhys Shirley has emerged in Ryan Lowe’s first-team plans in the early stages of the new season after a promising pre-season with the Pilgrims.

As a result, he was handed his first-team debut in their season opener against Rotherham United, coming off the bench in their 2-0 loss.

His involvement hasn’t stopped there either, with Shirley notching up another three appearances. His most recent outing came on Tuesday, in which he netted against Championship side Swansea City in their midweek Carabao Cup defeat.

As a result of his promising breakthrough, Shirley has been attracting loan interest from elsewhere, it has now emerged.

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has opened up about the 18-year-old striker’s situation, stating he will not be going anywhere for the time being.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Lowe moved to heap praise on Shirley before revealing their current stance on loan interest, adding that they may reassess his situation in January. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It’s no coincidence you get phone calls ‘Can I have Rhys Shirley on loan’? No, at this moment in time he’s a League One footballer.

“He definitely won’t be going out anytime soon.

“January might be a different story, depending on what’s happening and what we have got, but he will be around the group from now until then.”

With Lowe showing no interest in letting Shirley leave this month, it will be interesting to see if he can kick on and maintain a spot in the first-team over the next few months.

Plymouth’s current attacking options

In-form duo Luke Jephcott and Ryan Hardie have held down the spots as Lowe’s starting strike partnership so far this season, with both players enjoying strong starts to the campaign.

Youngster Shirley and January arrival Niall Ennis are also options upfront, so there are some solid options available to Lowe.