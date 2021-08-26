Ipswich Town’s young midfielder Brett McGavin is set to join National League outfit Kings Lynn Town on loan, according to reports.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has endured a busy summer transfer window, with 16 players coming through the doors at Portman Road and 17 heading in the opposite direction.

However, with the end of the window on the horizon, the Tractor Boys aren’t looking to stop there.

As per a report from Suffolk News, young midfielder Brett McGavin is now poised to leave Ipswich Town on a temporary deal.

The 21-year-old is poised to seal a loan move to National League side Kings Lynn Town, it has been claimed.

McGavin was told that he could find himself a new club by Cook earlier this month. As a result, he has spent the summer with Kieron Dyer’s U23s side as he looks to maintain his fitness while looking for a new side.

McGavin’s Ipswich breakthrough

After making his way through the Tractor Boys’ youth ranks, the Bury St Edmunds-born midfielder has gone on to play 11 times for the club’s senior side across all competitions.

However, having made his breakthrough under Paul Lambert, McGavin has fallen down the pecking order under Cook, opening the door for a departure.

Kings Lynn test

The Linnets, managed by Ian Culverhouse, are plying their trade in the National League and could be involved in a relegation battle, so it will be interesting to see if McGavin can inspire them in their efforts to maintain their spot in the league.

They were defeated by Southend United in their opening game of the season and face Yeovil Town this weekend.