Sheffield United have endured a terrible start to the new Championship season, sitting in 23rd-place after their opening four games.

Many expected Slavisa Jokanovic to have his Sheffield United side bursting out of the blocks this season but instead they’ve started slowly, taking just one point from their opening four games and scoring just once.

There’s still plenty of time left for Jokanovic and the Blades to turn their season around, but here we look at two areas where they should look to bolster before deadline day:

Goalkeeper

With Aaron Ramsdale now an Arsenal player, Jokanovic has been left with the likes of Michael Verrips and Wes Foderingham.

Ramsdale’s exit has highlighted a new weak spot in the side and if the Blades want to compete this season then they could do with a much more competent keeper in their starting line up – neither Verrips or Foderingham look the part.

Striker

United have spent huge amounts on their attack in recent seasons – Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie and Lys Mousset all big-money signings but all yet to score in the Championship so far this season.

Instead, Jokanovic has been relying on veteran Blade Billy Sharp for goals and that alone highlights their need for a prolific Championship striker in the coming days.

It could largely depend on whether Sheffield United can manage to sell any names, with Brewster one of a handful of players linked with a probable sale, but goals are going to be needed for the Blades to compete this season.