Coventry City midfielder Jordan Shipley is attracting interest from Portsmouth, according to reports.

Coventry City ace Shipley has dropped out of the starting 11 under Mark Robins in the early stages of the new season.

The 23-year-old midfielder has remained an unused substitute for the Sky Blues in their opening four Championship games, with his only appearance coming in the Carabao Cup.

Now, it has been claimed by The News that Shipley has emerged on the radar of League One side Portsmouth.

It emerged earlier this month that Pompey boss Danny Cowley was looking to add an attack-minded midfielder to his ranks before the end of the month, with Shipley said to be a target.

A loan move for the Coventry man is being floated, so it will be interesting to see if an agreement can be reached before the window slams shut.

Midfield versatility

Despite being eyed as a forward-thinking midfielder by Cowley, Shipley can play in a range of roles in the middle of the park.

The Leamington Spa-born ace has played out on the left-hand side and in central midfield over the course of his career, also featuring further forward as an attacking midfielder when called upon.

A Coventry mainstay

Since making his way through Coventry City’s youth academy, Shipley has gone on to become a regular in the first-team.

Across all competitions, the midfielder has chipped in with 19 goals and 14 assists in 150 games across along the way, maintaining a spot in the starting 11 for much of his time with the club.

However, having dropped out of the starting side somewhat since the turn of the year, it will be interesting to see if Portsmouth’s rumoured interest in Shipley develops further.