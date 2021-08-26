West Brom have enjoyed a fine start to life under Valerien Ismael, sitting joint-top of the Championship table after four games.

The Baggies have claimed 10 points from their opening four games of the new Championship season. They currently sit joint-top of the Championship table with both Fulham and Stoke City and travel to Peterborough United this weekend.

There’s just a few days of the summer transfer window remaining though and here we look at two areas where the Baggies should look to bolster before the August 31st deadline:

Right-back

West Brom have a solid choice at right-back in Darnell Furlong but should he pick up an injury, Ismael will have a selection issue on his hands.

Furlong has so far played in that right-wing back role – part of a five-strong defence. Ismael could deploy a winger in that role in the likes of Matt Phillips for example but his defensive side wouldn’t be as strong as Furlong’s.

A right-wing back with defensive capabilities could be a good shout for West Brom in the final days of the transfer window.

Striker

West Brom look set to welcome Jordan Hugill in on loan but Ismael could still do with another striker. Karlan Grant will still be hoping to be the Baggies’ main source of goals this season but he’s yet to really get up and running.

Both Hugill and Kenneth Zohore are options up top for Ismael but they’re two similar types of target men, and another striker with a burst of speed who’s able to run in behind defence could be another good addition to the side before August 31st.