Sheffield United’s loan offer for young star Amad Diallo is being considered by Manchester United, with reports stating the Red Devils are remaining “cautious” over a temporary switch.

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic is looking to further bolster his ranks after a worrying start to the new campaign.

One of the players most heavily linked with a switch to Bramall Lane is Manchester United prodigy Amad Diallo, with the Blades said to be eyeing up a loan swoop for the young star.

Now, the Manchester Evening News has provided an update on the Red Devils’ current stance over the 19-year-old’s future.

The report has stated that Manchester United are “cautious” over a possible loan to Sheffield United for Diallo.

The Premier League side want to ensure their big-money youngster heads to a club where he will be given consistent first-team minutes as they look to further his development.

A highly-regarded talent

With Diallo joining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side for a reported fee of £37m (add-ons included), it’s plain to see Manchester United rate the Ivorian very highly.

With eight appearances under his belt for the club’s senior side, the Abidjan-born starlet has put on some exciting performances for the club.

A stint in the Championship could do the world of good for Diallo’s development, so it would be interesting to see how he performs in the division if a Sheffield United switch goes through before the window slams shut.