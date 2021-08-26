Manchester United taking cautious stance over Amad Diallo’s immediate future amid Sheffield United links
Sheffield United’s loan offer for young star Amad Diallo is being considered by Manchester United, with reports stating the Red Devils are remaining “cautious” over a temporary switch.
Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic is looking to further bolster his ranks after a worrying start to the new campaign.
One of the players most heavily linked with a switch to Bramall Lane is Manchester United prodigy Amad Diallo, with the Blades said to be eyeing up a loan swoop for the young star.
Now, the Manchester Evening News has provided an update on the Red Devils’ current stance over the 19-year-old’s future.
The report has stated that Manchester United are “cautious” over a possible loan to Sheffield United for Diallo.
The Premier League side want to ensure their big-money youngster heads to a club where he will be given consistent first-team minutes as they look to further his development.
A highly-regarded talent
With Diallo joining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side for a reported fee of £37m (add-ons included), it’s plain to see Manchester United rate the Ivorian very highly.
With eight appearances under his belt for the club’s senior side, the Abidjan-born starlet has put on some exciting performances for the club.
A stint in the Championship could do the world of good for Diallo’s development, so it would be interesting to see how he performs in the division if a Sheffield United switch goes through before the window slams shut.