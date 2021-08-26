Reading are keen on a move for CSKA Moscow’s Adolfo Gaich, reports Reading Chronicle.

Gaich, 22, has been attracting interest from a number of English clubs this summer – West Ham have been loosely linked with the striker and so too have Leeds United.

The Whites were reported to have made an offer to take the Argentine striker on loan earlier in the summer but that’s seemingly fallen through, and now Reading Chronicle claim that the Royals have been tracking the attacker throughout the summer.

But the same report goes on to outline how Reading’s financial difficulties have so far made a move impossible, and that the Berkshire club is yet to make a formal approach to CSKA regarding a deal for Gaich.

He spent last season on loan with Italian outfit Benevento where he scored two goals in 15 Serie A fixtures.

He’s a powerful and robust striker plying his trade in Russia after starting out with San Lorenzo in his native Argentina, and looks ready-made for the English game at some point in his career.

Reading rough start

Veljko Paunovic guided the Royals to an impressive 7th-place finish last season, but things haven’t started so brightly this time round.

His side currently sit in 18th-place of the table after the opening four games of the season and next travel to Huddersfield Town in the Championship this weekend.

There’s been a lot of uncertainty this summer surrounding George Puscas’ future but he looks set to remain in Berkshire, with Lucas Joao once again injured and so it poses some attacking distress for Paunovic.

Gaich seems an unlikely signing for the Royals but it’s ambitious, and it’ll be interesting to see if they can bolster their attack in the coming days.