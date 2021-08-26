Rotherham United manager Paul Warne says it would take a ‘pretty amazing’ offer to sign Millers’ attacker Michael Smith.

Smith, 29, has been closely linked with a Championship move this summer. Middlesbrough were being credited with an interest in the forward earlier in the summer and Bristol City soon joined them.

But Millers boss Warne has told Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis that it would take a ‘pretty amazing’ fee to sign Smith:

Smith scored 10 goals in 44 Championship outings for Rotherham United last season. His side were relegated once again though and he’s since found the net once in his opening four League One fixtures.

The former Swindon Town and Portsmouth man has been a mainstay in the Rotherham side since joining midway through the 2017/18 season having nearly reached 150 league appearances for the club and with 34 league goals to his name as well.

Warne and Rotherham United have so far fended off any transfer interest in Smith – Boro looked to have dropped their interest in the Englishman long ago and Bristol City were recently reported to have dropped their interest too.

Rotherham have had a slow start to life back in the third-tier having claimed six points from their opening four, and they go into their weekend clash with Doncaster Rovers in 11th-place of the table.