Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Marcus Tavernier is on the radar of Burnley, according to The Daily Mail.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock admitted that Tavernier was one of the clubs best players earlier this year. Therefore, it is likely they won’t part with the midfielder for cheap.

He has been linked to the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Watford, and Burnley in recent years, and it is the latter that remain keen.

The report runs through each Premier League team and the deals they hope to get over the line before deadline day next week. As well as Lyon’s Maxwel Cornet, Jack Hendry of Oostende, Will Hughes of Watford and Celtic’s Ryan Christie, The Daily Mail state the Clarets want Tavernier.

Would the move suit all parties?

Burnley and the player could benefit. The Premier League outfit would be getting a player who has proven himself in the Championship with bags of potential. It seems Sean Dyche is a long-term admirer of the 22-year-old and Warnock has even backed him to succeed in the top flight.

Tavernier would presumably want to play at the highest level and if Burnley did place a bid that matched Boro’s valuation it may be hard for the player to turn down.

Middlesbrough would be the ones to lose out. Tavernier is, as Warnock says, one of the club’s standout players and is key to the way they play.

Admittedly, they have just signed number 10s Matt Crooks from Rotherham United and Martin Payero from Atletico Banfield so they do have options. Yet Tavernier offers something different.