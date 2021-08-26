Tamworth have signed Aksum White following his departure from West Brom.

The non-league side have handed a contract to the youngster, as per the Southern Football League website.

White, who is 20-years-old, was released by West Brom at the end of last season following their relegation from the Premier League.

He has since been a free agent but has found a new club now.

Read: West Brom eye Barnsley loan man from last season

Career so far

White joined West Brom as a youngster and rose up through the youth ranks at the Hawthorns.

He never made a senior appearance for the Baggies but was a key player for them at various youth levels over recent years.

The defender helped them reach the FA Youth Cup semi-finals in 2019/20.

White played for their Under-18s before progressing up into the Under-23s.

However, West Brom decided to part company with him when his contract expired at the end of June.

White joined the likes of Tom Solanke, Tyrece Dyce, Harry Williams and George Harmon in heading out the exit door despite being regulars for the Under-23s.

Senior players Kamil Grosicki, Kyle Edwards, Branislav Ivanovic, Lee Peltier and Andy Lonergan also left.

Read: Winger finds new club after West Brom release

New club

White has found a new home at Tamworth and will be looking to get plenty of game time with the non-league side.

They signed ex-Birmingham City midfielder Jack Concannon earlier this month after he was released by the Blues.