Middlesbrough have confirmed striker Chuba Akpom has rejoined former side PAOK on a season-long loan.

Middlesbrough signed Akpom last summer for a reported £2.75 million from PAOK in Greece. Despite scoring two in his first two games, he would only score a further three goals across the campaign.

He was in rotation with Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher last season. But with the duo having left he still finds himself down the pecking order behind new signing Uche Ikpeazu.

Manager Neil Warnock has even deployed Matt Crooks and Duncan Watmore in the central striker role despite being more natural as an attacking midfielder and winger.

Akpom re-joins the Greek Super League side where he spent two years prior to joining Middlesbrough. Between 2018 and 2020 he played 79 games for PAOK, scoring 18 goals.

Despite it being a move that makes sense, it leaves Boro short

Middlesbrough have only Ikpeazu and 18-year-old Josh Coburn as natural number nines. As mentioned, Crooks and Watmore have played there, but Warnock is looking for a striker to compete with Ikpeazu instead.

They have been linked to plenty of strikers throughout the transfer window but nothing has materialised. The most likely acquisition looks to Sporting Lisbon’s Andraz Sporar. Although recent developments suggest the move looks to have hit a stumbling block over wage demands.

The transfer window closes next week and Boro will be scrambling to get one or two deals for forwards over the line.

Will he come back to Boro?

The deal which sees Akpom move to PAOK on loan includes an option to buy. There is no clauses which mean a purchase would be mandatory but if all goes well PAOK could take up the option.

His days at Middlesbrough look numbered. He hasn’t impressed in his year at the club and doesn’t seem to be favoured by Warnock. If they are to bring in one or two new signings before the window slams shut, it is unlikely he will return.