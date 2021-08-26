Altrincham have signed ex-Oldham Athletic man Dean Furman following his departure from Carlisle United.

The National League have decided to hand a deal to the midfielder, as announced by their official club website.

Furman, who is 33-years-old, was a free agent after parting company with Carlisle at the end of last season.

He has since been training with Altrincham over pre-season and has done enough to earn himself a contract.

Vastly experienced

Furman began his career with spells as a youngster at Chelsea and Rangers before Oldham came calling in 2009 after a loan spell at Bradford City.

He went on to become a key player for the Latics and spent four years on the books at Boundary Park.

The South Africa international then had a spell at Doncaster Rovers before moving to his native country in 2015 for five seasons with SuperSport United.

Back to the UK

Furman moved back to England last August and penned a one-year deal with Carlisle.

He was a useful player for Chris Beech to have in and around his squad in the last campaign and ended up making 14 appearances for the League Two side.



However, they opted against extending his stay this summer and he has now made the move into non-league.

Furman will inject more experience into Alty’s side and has linked up with them alongside ex-Football League defender Joe Bunney.