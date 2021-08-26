Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson has been linked with a move away from the City Ground this summer, with Brentford seemingly the most interested party.

Johnson, 20, prevailed on loan with Lincoln City last season where he scored 11 goals in 43 League One outings.

He’s since returned to Forest and has featured in all four of his side’s Championship openers, though it yet to get his first league goal for the club.

What’s the latest?

Brentford’s pursuit of Johnson seemed to be slowly coming to a halt before Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas revealed this week that the Bees were ‘in talks’ with Forest over a possible move for Johnson.

But Forest are said to value the Welshman at upwards of £10million and Brentford are not yet ready to pay that much for the youngster.

Thomas’ tweet read:

#Brentfordfc are in talks with #NottmForest to sign Brennan Johnson. However #NFFC want upwards of £10m and #Bees not prepared to pay it. A compromise needs to be reached: https://t.co/OzHTtF6aQx — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) August 24, 2021

What kind of compromise could be reached?

That’s really anyone’s guess – Brentford have previously shown an interest in Forest’s Joe Worrall though that avenue has since gone cold, and we could see the same happen with Johnson as Forest stick to their sizeable £10million transfer fee.

It’s a decent fee for a player who’s only one season of League One experience to his name but he’s a promising player for sure.

There’s only a few days of the window left now and Brentford are obviously keen on the striker, but whether they and Forest can reach this ‘compromise’ remains to be seen.