Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien has been closely linked with a move to both Leeds United and Crystal Palace this month.

O’Brien, 22, has been a prime target of Leeds United’s this month. The midfield enforcer has prevailed with Huddersfield over the past few seasons and looks to be on the verge of a Premier League move, with Crystal Palace having joined the race too.

What’s the state of play here?

Links have been going back and forth – Leeds were initially the only team in the running to sign O’Brien after missing out on Conor Gallagher, with Huddersfield wanting a £10million fee for the Englishman (Sun on Sunday 01.08).

But that price seemingly deterred Leeds until Palace entered the race – they’ve since been closely linked with Watford’s Will Hughes though, potentially leaving Leeds in the clear to make a move for O’Brien (Sun on Sunday 22.08).

But Marcelo Bielsa’s side have yet to table an offer.

Are there any fresh updates?

Reports from The Telegraph last week claimed that Leeds and Huddersfield had agreed upon a £7million fee. This week however, The Athletic (via Yorkshire Evening Post) have reported that the two sides can’t agree on a fee and that the move was subsequently stalling.

Since, there’s been no updates and O’Brien remains a Huddersfield Town player having returned to action following his absence through Covid.

With just a few days left of the transfer window we could see this particular transfer front heat up as the two sides look to agree a deal – for the Terriers though, the later it’s left the less likely they are to sell as they won’t have time to bring in a replacement.